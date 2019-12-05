Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Scoreless drought continues
Boychuk hasn't registered a point for the Islanders in his last 14 games.
On the season, Boychuk has one goal, six assists, and a plus-2 rating in 25 games. Boychuk only had 18 points in 58 games during the 2017-18 season and 19 points in 74 games last year. At 35 years of age, his best seasons are certainly behind him, and it's fair to wonder if Boychuk will sit more often for the younger and faster Noah Dobson as the season unfolds.
