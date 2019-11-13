Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Scoreless in four straight

Boychuk hasn't registered a goal or assist and only has three SOG in his last four games.

On the season Boychuk has one goal, six assists, and has a rating of plus-3 in 15 games. So far this season we have seen the ice time (18:14) for Boychuk decline for the fifth straight year. Boychuk is usually paired with Nick Leddy as he is much more of a defensive player and coach Barry Trotz knows he won't abandon the defensive zone until Leddy gets the puck out. Boychuk is a stay at home defender who is tasked with clearing the front of the net so that either Semyon Varlamov or Thomas Greiss can see the puck clearly, anything he adds offensively is strictly a bonus.