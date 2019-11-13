Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Scoreless in four straight
Boychuk hasn't registered a goal or assist and only has three SOG in his last four games.
On the season Boychuk has one goal, six assists, and has a rating of plus-3 in 15 games. So far this season we have seen the ice time (18:14) for Boychuk decline for the fifth straight year. Boychuk is usually paired with Nick Leddy as he is much more of a defensive player and coach Barry Trotz knows he won't abandon the defensive zone until Leddy gets the puck out. Boychuk is a stay at home defender who is tasked with clearing the front of the net so that either Semyon Varlamov or Thomas Greiss can see the puck clearly, anything he adds offensively is strictly a bonus.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Extends point streak•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Strikes on power play•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Playing time could dwindle•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Healthy to open camp•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Hampered by broken foot•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Making progress in recovery•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.