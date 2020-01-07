Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Scoreless in six straight

Boychuk has gone scoreless in six straight games for the Islanders.

Boychuk is not expected to help the team offensively in a big way as he hasn't reached the 20 point plateau since the 2016-17 season. What Boychuk is expected to do is become a mentor to the Islander's young defensive corps. Boychuk helped to bring along Ryan Pulock and the team is hoping he can do the same with top prospect Noah Dobson. Boychuk has played 40 games this season and it's worth noting that with Adam Pelech (Achilles) likely out for the remainder of the season, he won't be rested as much as the team would like. Boychuk will turn 36 years of age in less than two weeks and it's fair to wonder if his play will deteriorate as the long NHL season progresses.