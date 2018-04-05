Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Season ends prematurely
Boychuck (undisclosed) will miss the final two games of the 2017-18 campaign, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
It's not clear what caused Boychuck to put a premature close to his campaign, but we suspect it may be related to the upper-body injury that crept up in late March. Either way, offseason surgery hasn't been ruled out at this point. Boychuk's 2017-18 campaign comes to a close having recorded 18 points, 114 hits and 112 blocked shots over 58 games.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Tallies power-play marker•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Back in tow Friday•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Three points in win•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Three points in win•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Tallies goal versus Hurricanes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...