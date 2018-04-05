Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Season ends prematurely

Boychuck (undisclosed) will miss the final two games of the 2017-18 campaign, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

It's not clear what caused Boychuck to put a premature close to his campaign, but we suspect it may be related to the upper-body injury that crept up in late March. Either way, offseason surgery hasn't been ruled out at this point. Boychuk's 2017-18 campaign comes to a close having recorded 18 points, 114 hits and 112 blocked shots over 58 games.