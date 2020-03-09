Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Skates Monday
Boychuk (eye) skated near the end of practice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Boychuk has missed the last two games after taking a skate to the face against the Canadiens on March 3. He's expected to make his return at some point this week during the Islanders' four-game road trip.
