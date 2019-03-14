Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Skates prior to practice
Boychuk (concussion) skated on his own Thursday, but won't be in the lineup against Montreal, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Boychuk getting on the ice is certainly a step in the right direction, but he will need to join his teammates at practice and be cleared for contact before he has a chance to get back into the lineup. With a back-to-back coming up Saturday and Sunday versus the Red Wings and Wild, respectively, the blueliner may not be able to suit up until Tuesday's tilt with Boston.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Not practicing•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out for Monday's game•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: In concussion protocol•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Leaves game after collision•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Will play Friday•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Notches helper in victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...