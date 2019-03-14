Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Skates prior to practice

Boychuk (concussion) skated on his own Thursday, but won't be in the lineup against Montreal, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Boychuk getting on the ice is certainly a step in the right direction, but he will need to join his teammates at practice and be cleared for contact before he has a chance to get back into the lineup. With a back-to-back coming up Saturday and Sunday versus the Red Wings and Wild, respectively, the blueliner may not be able to suit up until Tuesday's tilt with Boston.