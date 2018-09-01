Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Spotted at informal skate

Boychuk (undisclosed) returned to the ice for an informal skate Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic New York reports.

The veteran defenseman underwent surgery right after the 2017-18 campaign ended for the Islanders in April, but the exact nature of his injury was not disclosed. Boychuk, who tends to be a sneaky two-way fantasy option, added six goals, 12 assists, 114 hits and 112 blocked shots through 58 games last season.