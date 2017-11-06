Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Sprinkles box score in home win
Boychuk amassed a goal, an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 6-4 home win over the Avalanche.
After putting up goose eggs in the scoring column the first nine games, Boychuk has added a pair of multi-point outings with a whopping 19 shots on goal in his last five appearances. The Canadian defenseman will consistently pick up an abundance of hits and blocked shots -- he's added 20 and 32 of those, respectively, this season -- but it's a surprising bonus any time he etches his name on the scoresheet.
