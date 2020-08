Boychuck (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 4 matchup against Washington, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Boychuck will miss his seventh straight game with the undisclosed issue, but could be nearing a return, as he's been practicing with the team the past week. Devon Toews and Scott Mayfield will man the third defensive pairing, and Boychuck's next chance to suit up will either be in the second round with a Islanders win, or Thursday for Game 5.