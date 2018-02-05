Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Still not ready
Boychuk (lower body) is skating with the team but still isn't ready to play, Newsday reports.
Boychuk has been out of the lineup since Dec. 27 (15 games) and his absence has been felt by the Isles. With him in the lineup the Isles have a GAA of 3.49 and without him it's 4.00. The loss of Boychuk and Calvin de Haan (shoulder) has forced the Islanders to rely on their young defenders to play more minutes than expected and it's showing up not only in the goals they give up, but also in the amount of shots that opposing teams are putting on net. The Isles are hopeful that Boychuk can play either Monday versus Nashville or Thursday in Buffalo.
