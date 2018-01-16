Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Still not skating

Boychuk (lower body) has yet to begin skating, Cory Wright of the Islanders official site reports.

The game Tuesday versus New Jersey will be the ninth straight that Boychuk has missed due to the injury. Coach Doug Weight stated Tuesday that "Johnny B is feeling pretty good" but not good enough to get back on the ice yet. Boychuk will probably need to get a practice or two under his belt once he starts to skate so it would seem the earliest he could return would be Monday in Arizona.