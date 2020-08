Boychuk (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's Game 5 matchup with the Captials, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Boychuk took warmups as the seventh defensemen Thursday, signaling a return could be nearing for the veteran. Instead, it will be the eighth-straight game missed for the 36-year-old, with Andy Greene remaining in the lineup. Boychuk's next chance to suit up will either be in the second round, or for Saturday's Game 6 pending the result Thursday.