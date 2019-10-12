Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Strikes on power play

Boychuk scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Entering the lineup for Nick Leddy (undisclosed), Boychuk was able to make an impact with an equalizing goal in the second period. That would be all the Islanders could put behind Petr Mrazek, however. Boychuk's goal was his first point of the year to go with eight hits and six blocked shots in three appearances. He'll likely cycle out of the lineup when Leddy is able to go again.