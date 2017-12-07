Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Suffering from undisclosed injury
Boychuk will not play in Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh with an undisclosed malady.
According to coach Doug Weight, Boychuk has been dealing with a lingering injury that is not expected to sideline him long term, per Arthur Staple of Newsday. The blueliner is poised to record his fourth consecutive 20-point season since joining the Islanders, as he has already racked up eight points in 27 games. While the Alberta native is sidelined, Thomas Hickey will rejoin the New York defensive corps.
