Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Suffers apparent setback

Islanders coach Doug Weight said Boychuck's (lower body) practice Wednesday "did not go as well as we'd hoped," Arthur Staple of Newsday reports, adding that the defenseman will likely be held out until after the All-Star break.

There initially was hope that Boychuk would be able to return Thursday night against the Flyers, but that has gone out the window with the latest comments from Weight. Boychuk has supplied three goals, six assists and a plus-2 rating through 34 games this season, but it's his 77 blocked shots that really make him valuable in leagues that give bonus points for defensive contributions. The All-Star break will be held Jan. 28, meaning Boychuck could miss at least the next 10 games.