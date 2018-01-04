Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Suffers apparent setback
Islanders coach Doug Weight said Boychuck's (lower body) practice Wednesday "did not go as well as we'd hoped," Arthur Staple of Newsday reports, adding that the defenseman will likely be held out until after the All-Star break.
There initially was hope that Boychuk would be able to return Thursday night against the Flyers, but that has gone out the window with the latest comments from Weight. Boychuk has supplied three goals, six assists and a plus-2 rating through 34 games this season, but it's his 77 blocked shots that really make him valuable in leagues that give bonus points for defensive contributions. The All-Star break will be held Jan. 28, meaning Boychuck could miss at least the next 10 games.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Could return Thursday•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Back in action Saturday•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Leaves game early•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Game-time decision•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...