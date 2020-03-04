Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Suffers scary injury
Boychuk is being evaluated after taking a skate to the face during Tuesday's game against Montreal.
Boychuk took an inadvertent skate to the face from Montreal's Artturi Lehkonen in the second period and got off the ice in a panic. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but the skate appeared to catch Boychuk near his left eye. The defenseman should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's clash with Ottawa, and if Boychuk should miss time, Noah Dobson will likely draw into the lineup.
