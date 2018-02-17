Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Tallies goal versus Hurricanes

Boychuk scored a goal during a 3-0 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday.

The goal was the defenseman's first point since returning from a lower-body injury last week. It was also his first goal since Nov. 23. Boychuk has just four goals and 10 points this season, but it's been another injury-riddled one for the 34-year-old, which has been all too common for him. Boychuk has never played 80 games during one season in his entire career.