Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Tallies goal versus Hurricanes
Boychuk scored a goal during a 3-0 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday.
The goal was the defenseman's first point since returning from a lower-body injury last week. It was also his first goal since Nov. 23. Boychuk has just four goals and 10 points this season, but it's been another injury-riddled one for the 34-year-old, which has been all too common for him. Boychuk has never played 80 games during one season in his entire career.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...