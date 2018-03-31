Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Tallies power-play marker

Boychuk scored a power-play goal in a 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday night.

Overall, it's been a down year for Boychuk, but he does have two goals and six points in the last nine games. While only one of those points came on the man advantage, Boychuk still posted a minus-3 rating in those nine games. That's dropped his plus-minus to a career-low minus-7 this season. Owners in need of defensive scoring can ride out Boychuk's scoring streak, but they should be prepared to take a setback in the plus-minus category.