Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Three points in win
Boychuk delivered a goal, two assists, and went plus-5 as the Islanders defeated the Flames 5-2 on Sunday.
Boychuk only has five goals and nine assists in 48 games, but his overall plus-1 rating -- which wildly contrasts the team's minus-23 goal differential -- shows that he's likely their best overall defender and excels at keeping opposing players out of the crease. He is the perfect complement for Nick Leddy on the first pair, as Leddy likes to carry the puck out of his zone while Boychuk is a stay-at-home defenseman.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Three points in win•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Tallies goal versus Hurricanes•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Lifted from IR•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Nearing return to lineup•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Still not ready•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out of action Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...