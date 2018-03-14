Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Three points in win

Boychuk delivered a goal, two assists, and went plus-5 as the Islanders defeated the Flames 5-2 on Sunday.

Boychuk only has five goals and nine assists in 48 games, but his overall plus-1 rating -- which wildly contrasts the team's minus-23 goal differential -- shows that he's likely their best overall defender and excels at keeping opposing players out of the crease. He is the perfect complement for Nick Leddy on the first pair, as Leddy likes to carry the puck out of his zone while Boychuk is a stay-at-home defenseman.