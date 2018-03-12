Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Three points in win
Boychuk had a goal and two assists in the Islanders 5-2 win over Calgary on Sunday.
On the season Boychuk only has five goals and 14 points in 48 games. He does possess a hard and heavy shot but hitting the net has always been a problem. The addition of Ryan Pulock this season has also cost him time on the power play and relegated him to the second power play unit. Boychuk is used to slow down the opponents top offensive line and his biggest attribute to the Isles may be his toughness in front of his net.
