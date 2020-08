Boychuk (undisclosed) is nearing a return to action, as coach Barry Trotz called him "highly probable" for Wednesday's Game 1 matchup with Washington, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Boychuk logged just 5:17 of ice time in Game 1 versus the Panthers before missing the following three contests due to his undisclosed issue. If the blueliner does get the green light to play Wednesday, it could be Scott Mayfield who finds himself watching from the press box.