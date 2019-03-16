Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Turns out to be healthy scratch

Boychuk (concussion) was fit to play Saturday, but Islanders coach Barry Trotz decided to scratch him in an eventual 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

The Isles shut out the Blue Jackets and the defense allowed only one goal to the Habs in the ensuing game, so Trotz wasn't about to press Boychuk into a favorable contest against Detroit, but perhaps the two-way blueliner would've been able to help the team avoid the narrow loss to the Original Six club. At any rate, it appears Boychuk -- who has 17 points, 136 hits and 103 blocked shots this season -- will be good to go Sunday versus the Wild.