Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Unavailable against Detroit

Boychuk (concussion) won't play Saturday against the Red Wings, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Boychuk returned to practice for the first time since suffering a concussion Friday, so he's clearly closing in on a return to the lineup, but he'll have to wait for Sunday's matchup with Minnesota for his next opportunity to do so.

