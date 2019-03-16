Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Unavailable against Detroit
Boychuk (concussion) won't play Saturday against the Red Wings, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Boychuk returned to practice for the first time since suffering a concussion Friday, so he's clearly closing in on a return to the lineup, but he'll have to wait for Sunday's matchup with Minnesota for his next opportunity to do so.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: May play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Skates prior to practice•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Not practicing•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out for Monday's game•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: In concussion protocol•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Leaves game after collision•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...