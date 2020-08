Boychuk (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 4 matchup with the Panthers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Boychuk will miss his third straight game after suffering an undisclosed injury in Game 1. With the Edmonton native on the shelf, the Islanders will continue to roll out Andy Greene on the top pairing with Nick Leddy. Even once cleared to play, Boychuk likely won't offer much in terms of fantasy value given his limited offensive upside.