Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Vision problems

Boychuk has stated that the vision in his left eye is only about 60%, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

That left eye for Boychuk is also still swollen. This news would seem to indicate that the earliest Boychuk might return to the lineup is Sunday in Pittsburgh. Boychuk was extremely lucky not to suffer any damage to his eye when he was cut by a skate blade and took 90 stitches to his eyelid on March 3. On the season Boychuk has two goals, nine assists, and is a minus-11 in 64 games this season.