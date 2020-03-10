Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Will decide when to return
The Islanders have left it up to Boychuk (eyelid) as to when he will return to action, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Boychuk was cut by a skate blade last Tuesday and took 90 stitches to his eyelid along with needing plastic surgery. Boychuk is back at practice but still has minor vision problems. When those problems clear up, he will return to the Islanders. The next chance for him to play will either be in Calgary on Thursday or Edmonton on Friday.
