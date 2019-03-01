Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Will play Friday
Boychuk will be in the lineup against the Capitals on Friday after avoiding a serious injury when he was caught in the neck by a skate in Thursday's matchup with Toronto, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Boychuk was understandably shaken up following the incident, which is why he didn't come onto the bench right away in the third period Thursday. The defenseman appears to have put the incident behind him and will be in action versus Washington, despite sporting a two-inch slash on his neck that didn't require stitches.
