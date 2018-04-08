Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Will undergo surgery

Boychuck (undisclosed) is set to have surgery on Monday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Boychuck said the injury has been nagging him all season, but there's still no word as to what exactly the injury is. The 34-year-old blueliner played in 58 games this season, scoring six goals and racking up 18 points. Depending on what the surgery is, he should be set to return by the beginning of next season.