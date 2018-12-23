Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Won't play Sunday

Boychuk won't play for the Islanders on Sunday when they battle the Stars, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Boychuk is perfectly healthy, but is at home with his wife who is giving him an early Christmas present with the birth of their son. Congratulations to the Boychuk family. Boychuk should be available when the Islanders next play, Friday versus the Senators.

