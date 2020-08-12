Boychuk took warmups but didn't participate in line rushes, indicating he'll miss Wednesday's Game 1 matchup with Washington, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The fact that Boychuk was on the ice for warmups indicates he should be close to returning to action. At this point, fantasy player can probably consider him a game-time call for Friday's Game 2 clash. Given the fact that Boychuk has just one point in his last 31 outings, he's fantasy value in DFS contests should be considered low-end at best.