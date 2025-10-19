Drouin registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Drouin has a helper in each of his three outings since returning from a one-game suspension for cross-checking in the season-opener versus the Penguins. He's gotten on the scoresheet in all four games this season, with one goal and three assists. He's added seven shots on net, 15 PIM and a plus-5 rating. Drouin adds next to nothing in the physical categories, but he's clearly finding a groove in the Islanders' top six.