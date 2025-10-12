Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Back from suspension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Drouin has served his one game suspension and is eligible to return to the lineup ahead of Monday's game against the Jets.
Drouin sat out Saturday's game against the Capitals, a 4-2 loss for the Islanders, for cross-checking Connor Dewar in the season-opener. He will likely return to his role in the top-six for New York's next game Wednesday against the Jets. Before the infraction that caused his suspension, the 30-year-old scored a goal on his only shot in 19:47 of ice time.
