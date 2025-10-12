Drouin has served his one game suspension and is eligible to return to the lineup ahead of Monday's game against the Jets.

Drouin sat out Saturday's game against the Capitals, a 4-2 loss for the Islanders, for cross-checking Connor Dewar in the season-opener. He will likely return to his role in the top-six for New York's next game Wednesday against the Jets. Before the infraction that caused his suspension, the 30-year-old scored a goal on his only shot in 19:47 of ice time.