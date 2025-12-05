Drouin (back) is day-to-day and will travel on the Islanders' two-game road trip to Florida this weekend, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Friday.

Drouin was a late scratch Thursday against the Avalanche, as Maxim Tsyplakov took his spot in the lineup. Head coach Patrick Roy said Friday that Drouin woke up with the injury. Drouin has three goals and 12 assists in 26 appearances this season. He could return to action as early as Saturday versus Tampa Bay.