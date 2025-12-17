Drouin recorded an assist and put a shot in goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Drouin chipped in with a secondary helper on his linemate Emil Heineman's goal within the first five minutes of the opening period. With the helper, Drouin is up to 13 assists, 16 points and 40 shots on net through 28 games this season. Tuesday's apple was his first point since his return to the lineup from a back injury that kept him out for five contests. With Kyle Palmieri (knee) out for the season, Drouin is set to play elevated minutes, and he has recorded at least 20 minutes of ice time in both games he has appeared in since his return. His move up to the top line displayed the confidence that the Isles' coaching staff has in the 30-year-old winger, who scored 56 points in 79 regular-season games just two years ago. Drouin is a buy-low candidate in fantasy with high upside if he can retain his new role.