Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Late scratch Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Drouin (lower body) was a late scratch for Thursday's game against Colorado.
Drouin has three goals and 15 points in 26 outings this season. He's considered day-to-day, so it remains to be seen if he'll play Saturday or Sunday against Tampa Bay or Florida, respectively. Maxim Tsyplakov, who might have otherwise been a healthy scratch Thursday, is in the lineup against the Avalanche.
More News
-
Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Scores tying goal•
-
Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Records two assists Thursday•
-
Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Tallies trio of points•
-
Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Assist streak at three games•
-
Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Back from suspension•
-
Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Receives one-game ban•