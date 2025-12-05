default-cbs-image
Drouin (lower body) was a late scratch for Thursday's game against Colorado.

Drouin has three goals and 15 points in 26 outings this season. He's considered day-to-day, so it remains to be seen if he'll play Saturday or Sunday against Tampa Bay or Florida, respectively. Maxim Tsyplakov, who might have otherwise been a healthy scratch Thursday, is in the lineup against the Avalanche.

