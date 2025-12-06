Drouin (back) didn't accompany the Islanders on the team's two-game road trip, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com on Saturday.

Drouin is recovering from a minor tweak, but he will miss at least Saturday's matchup against Tampa Bay and Sunday's contest versus Florida. He has registered three goals, 12 assists and 38 shots on net across 26 appearances this season. Maxim Tsyplakov will remain in the top six due to Drouin's absence.