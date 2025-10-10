Drouin has been suspended for one game by the Department of Player Safety on Friday for his cross-check against Pittsburgh's Connor Dewar.

Drouin's game misconduct came with less than a minute left in the game, which could have been a factor in the league's decision to suspend him since it had little impact on Thursday's tilt. With Drouin unavailable to face the Capitals on Saturday, Maxim Shabanov could be elevated to a second-line role while Marc Gatcomb figures to step into the lineup.