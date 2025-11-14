Drouin logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Drouin is heating up in a big way with six points over three games to begin this road trip for the Islanders. The 30-year-old has earned two of his five helpers in that span on the power play. Drouin has two goals, 11 assists, 21 shots on net, 17 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 16 appearances, filling a playmaking role in the top six and on the first power-play unit this season.