Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Scores tying goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Drouin scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.
The goal was technically an own goal by the Mammoth, so Drouin scored without officially recording a shot on goal in this contest. It was initially waved off for a kicking motion before a video review ruled Drouin was not the one to propel the puck into the net. The 30-year-old is up to two goals and five assists during his four-game point streak. For the season, the forward has three goals, 14 points, 21 shots on net, 17 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 17 appearances.
