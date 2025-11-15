Drouin scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

The goal was technically an own goal by the Mammoth, so Drouin scored without officially recording a shot on goal in this contest. It was initially waved off for a kicking motion before a video review ruled Drouin was not the one to propel the puck into the net. The 30-year-old is up to two goals and five assists during his four-game point streak. For the season, the forward has three goals, 14 points, 21 shots on net, 17 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 17 appearances.