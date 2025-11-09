Drouin scored a goal, registered two assists and recorded a block in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

Drouin found twine with less than a minute to play in the first period before picking up two assists, with his first being on a power play. It was a much-needed performance for him, as he was on a four-game scoreless streak. Overall, the 30-year-old forward has two goals, 10 points and 17 shots on net in 14 appearances this season. While Drouin's numbers don't immediately jump off the page, he is averaging a career-high 4:08 of power-play time this season. His extra time with a man advantage could continue to pay dividends as he looks to chase the fourth 50-plus point season of his 12-year career. With his current opportunities in the Islanders' top six and solid output offensively, Drouin has good value in deeper fantasy leagues and can work his way back to relevancy in standard formats.