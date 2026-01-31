Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Under the weather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Drouin (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Predators, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Max Shabanov will replace Drouin in the lineup. It's unclear at this time if Drouin will be able to play Monday versus the Capitals. The 30-year-old Drouin is in the midst of a nine-game point drought.
More News
-
Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Registers two helpers Saturday•
-
Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: First assist since return•
-
Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Ready for Saturday•
-
Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Won't play versus Ducks•
-
Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Remains unavailable•
-
Islanders' Jonathan Drouin: Not on road trip•