Drouin (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Predators, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Max Shabanov will replace Drouin in the lineup. It's unclear at this time if Drouin will be able to play Monday versus the Capitals. The 30-year-old Drouin is in the midst of a nine-game point drought.

