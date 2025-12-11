Drouin (back) will not be in the lineup against Anaheim on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Drouin has been out of action for the Isles' last four contests and will now be on the shelf for a fifth. Prior to suffering his back injury, the 30-year-old center was mired in a nine-game goal drought during which he registered one assist, 17 shots and six blocks while averaging 18:52 of ice time. With Drouin on the shelf, the Isles have shifted Jean-Gabriel Pageau to the wing on the second line for Mathew Barzal.