Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Activated off IR

The Islanders activated Eberle (undisclosed) off injured reserve Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Eberle resumed skating Thursday and returned to practice Friday, so it's no surprise that he appears poised to rejoin the lineup Saturday against St. Louis. The 28-year-old winger should return to his role skating on the Islanders' first line and top power-play unit against the Blues.

