Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Active for Thursday's game
Eberle (maintenance) will be in the lineup against the Lightning on Thursday. Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Eberle missed Wednesday's practice for maintenance, but it's clear that he's not dealing with any type of serious issue. The veteran winger has four goals and seven points total over 14 games this season.
