Eberle collected two assists and five shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over New Jersey.

Eberle figured in on a pair of Kieffer Bellows goals in the opening 5:10 of the third period that vaulted the Islanders ahead for good. The 30-year-old Eberle is one of a handful of veteran Islanders who will need carry more of the load offensively with captain Anders Lee (lower body) on the shelf indefinitely. Eberle has found the scoresheet in four of his last six games and boasts nine goals and nine assists in 28 contests overall.