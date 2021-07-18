Eberle was not protected in advance of Wednesday's Expansion Draft.

Eberle figures to be an attractive option to the Kraken, as he's got three years left on a contract that features a presumably manageable $5.5 million cap hit. The 31-year old produced 33 points in 16:45 of average ice time over 55 games last season and chipped in an additional 11 points in 19 playoff contests.