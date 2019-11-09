Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Back in action
Eberle (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Panthers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders don't appear to be planning on easing Eberle in following his 10-game absence, as he'll be skating on the first line and top power-play unit Saturday. The 29-year-old winger notched three helpers in five games before missing time due to a lower-body injury.
