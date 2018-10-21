Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Back on top line
Eberle was reunited with Matthew Barzal on the top line for the Islanders on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Head coach Barry Trotz had separated Eberle and Barzel to enter the season as he views the pair as the Isles' best playmakers and didn't want them playing together on the same line. Trotz is hoping that by playing the duo together he will get more production in five on five situations. Like Anders Lee, Eberle is playing for a contract and could be traded by the Islanders before the deadline in February should the team feel like a deal is unreachable.
More News
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Second-line role hurting more than helping?•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Demoted to second line•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: One assist in preseason win•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: No contract negotiations•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Solid first season•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Dishes two helpers against Flyers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.