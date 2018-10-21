Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Back on top line

Eberle was reunited with Matthew Barzal on the top line for the Islanders on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Head coach Barry Trotz had separated Eberle and Barzel to enter the season as he views the pair as the Isles' best playmakers and didn't want them playing together on the same line. Trotz is hoping that by playing the duo together he will get more production in five on five situations. Like Anders Lee, Eberle is playing for a contract and could be traded by the Islanders before the deadline in February should the team feel like a deal is unreachable.