Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Back to skating
Eberle (lower body) is back to skating, but doesn't have a return date set, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
This news obviously rules Eberle out for Sunday's contest, but the fact that he's back to skating suggests a return could be close. The 29-year-old will now miss five consecutive games dealing with the nick, and the team just announced they will be without forwards Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) and Matt Martin (undisclosed) for 4-to-six weeks. The great news for Eberle is that the team will be off until Friday when they take on the Lightning.
