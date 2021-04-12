Eberle notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Eberle set up Jean-Gabriel Pageau for a goal in the final seconds of the first period. The 30-year-old Eberle has amassed three goals and three helpers through six games in April. He's collected 27 points, 100 shots on net, a plus-12 rating and 10 PIM in 42 outings overall.